Toques off to the ACF’s Southeast Regional Culinary Salon competitors! This year’s competition takes place Jan. 13-14 at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The competitors are facing off for a chance to represent their region in the national competition held at Cook. Craft. Create. National Convention & Show, Orlando, July 9-13. The regional winners receive round-trip airfare to Convention, a five-night stay at the Convention hotel and full Convention registration.

ACF regional culinary salon competitions are part of ACF’s Signature Series, which provides educational and networking opportunities through ChefConnect events and competitions for culinary industry professionals and students. ACF believes that competitions play a vital role in the development of the culinary craft by testing chefs’ and students’ knowledge and skills in a competitive format. To learn more about ACF competitions, eligibility and rules, visit www.acfchefs.org/competitions.

Southeast Chef of the Year Competitors

Competition begins Jan. 13 at 12:00 p.m.



The assigned protein is a bone-in loin of lamb plus one other cut of lamb of the competitor’s choice. Competitors have 15 minutes to set up, 60 minutes to fabricate and cook, 10 minutes to plate and 15 minutes to clean up.

Chef Tyler Field, CEC, CCA

Executive Chef, The Club at Mediterra

Naples, Florida

ACF Caxambas Naples & Marco Island

Chef James Flack

Executive Chef, The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort/ECHO

Saint Simons Island, Georgia

ACF Golden Isles of Georgia Chapter

Chef Bob Gallagher

Senior Vice President of Culinary, TR Fire Grill

Winter Park, Florida

Chef Drew Garms

Chef de Cuisine, The Palm Terrace Restaurant at The Everglades Club

Palm Beach, Florida

ACF Palm Beach County Chefs Association

Southeast Pastry Chef of the Year Competitors

Competition begins Jan. 13 at 8:00 a.m.



Competitors must use passion fruit, mango and crème fraiche in their hot/warm dessert. A cake component such as financier, pound cake, genoise, etc., must also be included and utilize unsalted Plugrá butter. Competitors have 15 minutes tor set-up, 60 minutes to cook, 10 minutes to plate and 15 minutes to clean up.

Chef Cicely Austin

Executive Pastry Chef, Aramark/Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina

ACF Upstate South Carolina Chapter

Chef Joseph Cumm, CEPC

Executive Pastry Chef, Piedmont Station

Bristol, Virgina

ACF Greater Smoky Mountain Chapter

Southeast Student Chef of the Year Competitor

Competition begins Jan. 13 at 10:00 a.m.



The assigned protein is trout and the pastry component must include banana, pineapple and macadamia. Competitors are to prepare two portions of each dish. Competitors have 15 minutes to set up, 60 minutes to fabricate and cook, 10 minutes to plate and 15 minutes to clean up.

Chef Daniel Lee Wernz

Student Worker, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Orlando

Mims, Florida

ACF Central Florida Chapter

Southeast Student Team of the Year Competitors

Competition begins Jan. 14 at 9:00 a.m.



Student teams participate in a two-part competition. In the skills phase, team members will compete in a relay-style format with 80 minutes to complete all four skills. Teams will have a fifteen-minute setup window and a ten-minute clean-up window. In the cooking phase, the assigned protein is Filets de Sole Lady Egmont. Teams have 20 minutes to set-up, 75 minutes to cook and prepare, 15 minutes for window service and 20 minutes to clean-up.

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Asheville, North Carolina

ACF North Carolina Chapter



Pictured: Habiba Smallen, Jessica Olin, Nina Patterson, Emily Welch, Emma Wieber and Maxwell Theofrastous (student assistant).

Coaches: Chris Bugher, CEC, and Bronwen McCormick

Athens Technical College, Athens, Georgia,

ACF Augusta Chapter



Pictured: Hagen McNeill, Darlene Brand, Hillary Jones, Hannah McCutcheon, Brandon Webster and Casey Henry (not pictured).

Coach: Scott Howard

Keiser University, Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota Bay Chefs

Pictured: Sisavath Kiovilay, CEC, MBA, PhD (coach), Joseph VanHese, Khadijah Jones, Leroy Burton, Jr., Diana Palmer (alternate) and Robert Green.

Sullivan University, Louisville, Kentucky

ACF Kentucky Chapter

Pictured: Nancy Pifer (captain), Riley Frick, Cody Sadler, Jack Rosado, Timothy Agostinello (2nd alternate) and Breanna Baker (1st alternate)

Coaches: Robert Beighey, CEC, CCA, and Dave Wheatley, CEC

