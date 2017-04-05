This month’s ingredient of the month is sponsored by the American Lamb Board. Read the article and then take the quiz to earn one Continuing Education Hour. Earn additional Continuing Education Hours by studying the Curriculamb Culinary Education Program.

Lamb is the meat that comes from sheep that are less than a year old. It is made up of bundles of muscle fibers held together by collagen and silverskin. Collagen is a soft, white connective tissue that breaks into gelatin when heated. Silverskin is a tough, rubbery, silver-white connective tissue that does not break down and should be trimmed before cooking. Lamb is a primary protein in many countries throughout the world, especially in regions of North Africa, the Middle East and parts of Europe. American lamb is a popular menu item thanks to the larger cut sizes, its distinctive flavor profile, freshness and tenderness.

American sheep are reared on a high-quality natural forage diet. Depending on quality, American lambs are marketed directly from the range or pasture while others are grain-finished for a short period of time before being processed. The most common breeds of sheep in the U.S. are Dorset, Hampshire, Rambouillet and Suffolk, known for their large sizes. The leading sheep producing states in the U.S. are Texas, California, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota.

Nutrition

American lamb is naturally nutrient rich. It is an excellent source of high-quality protein. On average, a 3-ounce serving of lamb has 175 calories and meets almost half of an average adult’s daily reference value for protein. Lamb is an excellent source of vitamin B12, niacin, zinc and selenium. It is a good source of iron and riboflavin.

Compared to other meats, lamb contains less fat marbling throughout the meat. With much of the fat limited to outside edges (the fat cap), it is easily trimmed if desired. Forty percent of the fat in lean lamb is monounsaturated fat, the same kind found in olive oil. A 3-ounce serving of lamb delivers approximately 100 mg of the essential omega-3 fatty acid, alpha linolenic acid. A 3-ounce serving of lamb provides nearly five times the amount of alpha linolenic acid compared to a 3-ounce serving of beef.

Values provided by the American Lamb Board, referencing the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 17 (2008)

Cuts of Meat

The four primal cuts, or major sections, of American lamb are:

Shoulder , which includes the first four rib bones of each side and the arm and neck bones.

, which includes the first four rib bones of each side and the arm and neck bones. Rack , which consist of eight rib bones located between the shoulder and the loin of the lamb.

, which consist of eight rib bones located between the shoulder and the loin of the lamb. Loin , which is the cut between the rack and leg that includes the 13 th rib, the loin eye muscle, the center section of the tenderloin, the loin strip and some flank meat.

, which is the cut between the rack and leg that includes the 13 rib, the loin eye muscle, the center section of the tenderloin, the loin strip and some flank meat. Leg, which contains the last portion of the backbone, hip bone, aitchbone, round bone, hindshank and tail bone and includes part of the sirloin, the top round and the bottom round.

Popular fabricated or ready-to-cook cuts are:

Shoulder chops , also called blade and arm chops, require a shorter amount of cooking time than other cuts, making them an economical and flavorful choice for quick and easy meals.

, also called blade and arm chops, require a shorter amount of cooking time than other cuts, making them an economical and flavorful choice for quick and easy meals. Loin chops , sometimes called T-bone chops, are lean, tender and flavorful and are one of the most readily available cuts at the grocery store and butcher shop.

, sometimes called T-bone chops, are lean, tender and flavorful and are one of the most readily available cuts at the grocery store and butcher shop. Lamb shanks are lean and flavorful, and practically melt off the bone when they are slow cooked.

are lean and flavorful, and practically melt off the bone when they are slow cooked. Lamb leg is the leanest lamb cut and can be prepared with or without the bone. The bone adds both flavor and richness to the meat.

is the leanest lamb cut and can be prepared with or without the bone. The bone adds both flavor and richness to the meat. Ground lamb is mellow and mildly flavored, making it the perfect substitute for ground beef in many recipes. It contains lean meat and trimmings from the leg, loin, rib, shoulder, flank, neck, breast or shank.

Culinary Uses

Fresh lamb should be stored in the refrigerator at 32°F to 38° Freeze at 0°F or below.

Tougher cuts of meat from working muscles, such as the shoulder and leg, have more connective tissue and are less tender. They should be prepared using moist-heat cooking methods, such as braising or stewing.

More tender cuts of meat, such as rack or loin, should be prepared using dry-heat cooking methods such as roasting or grilling.

Lamb should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145°F for medium-rare, 160°F for medium, and 170°F for well done. Ground lamb should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Remember, the lamb will continue to cook slightly upon standing, so remove it from the heat source at a somewhat lower temperature than you prefer.

To help with moisture retention and tenderness, let lamb stand for 5 to 15 minutes before slicing.

A boneless leg is a favorite of many chefs because it can be stuffed with a range of ingredients or simply roasted and sliced.

Tying a lamb roast helps to maintain a consistent shape and cook evenly.

Some top flavors that complement the flavor of American lamb are mustard, rosemary, lemon, garlic, mint and harissa.

Interesting Facts

There are more than six million sheep in the U.S. and more than 80,000 sheep farms and ranches that are mostly family-owned and operated.

Meat from a sheep less than one year of age is called lamb. Meat from an older animal is referred to as mutton.

No artificial growth hormones are used in lamb production in the United States.

Many cities, municipalities, forests and even vineyards use sheep for land management purposes, including weed control, crop clean up and to prevent forest fires.

Shepherds often use guard animals, such as dogs, llamas and donkeys, to help protect their flocks.

About the American Lamb Board

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded research and promotions commodity board that represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry including producers, feeders, seed stock producers and processors. The Board, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, is focused on increasing demand by promoting the freshness, flavor, nutritional benefits and culinary versatility of American Lamb. The work on the American Lamb Board is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Board’s programs are supported and implemented by the staff in Denver, Colorado.

Check out "Curriculamb," a FREE comprehensive culinary education resource on American lamb and has been ACF-approved for 4.5 continuing education hours.