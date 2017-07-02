In the summer months, cheese can take on a tangy, grassy flavor as dairy cows graze on green, nutrient-rich pastures. Those flavors come through in the milk, and result in even more delicious cheese. To celebrate the start of summer, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board shares tips on how to build the perfect summertime cheeseboard.

Step 1:

Skip rich, more intensely flavored cheeses like aged cheddar, blue and brie in favor of lighter options. Wisconsin Swiss is a nutty cheese that pairs well with fruit, savory meats and fruity wines like a bright, floral Riesling.

Step 2:

Aim for a variety of textures and flavors by including a mix of fresh, soft and hard cheeses. Wisconsin colby-monterey jack is a great option because its flavor and texture goes well with almost any charcuterie or accompaniment from prosciutto-wrapped green beans to fresh raspberries.

Step 3:

Expect the unexpected. Wisconsin ricotta is often overlooked on cheese boards because it isn’t in the traditional table cheese form of a wedge or block. But, its creamy, buttery flavor is an excellent option for simple summer pairings. You can spread ricotta on crostini and top with fresh herbs, pesto or fruit slices for a burst of seasonal flavor.

Visit www.wisconsincheesefoodservice.com for more ways to cook, menu and pair Wisconsin cheese.

Join Sara Hill, manager of cheese education and training for Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board at Cook. Craft. Create. ACF National Convention & Show on Monday, July 10 for a Wisconsin Cheddar and Kentucky Bourbon tasting. She’ll share several different types of delectable Wisconsin Cheddar—from apple-smoked to cave-aged and triple-play—and pair them up with a range of Bourbons, including straight Bourbon, small batch, ultra-aged, and a “drink local” favorite as well!

ACF members who complete the Cheesecyclopedia training program can earn 2 CEHs. For more inspiration and tips for creating the perfect spring cheese board visit Wisconsin Cheese Foodservice.

CONTENT AND PHOTOGRAPHS SHARED WITH US BY THE WISCONSIN MILK MARKETING BOARD.