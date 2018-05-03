Eastland Culinary Arts Academy Take Gold at State Competition

At the Ohio State Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference on April 26-27, students from the Eastland Culinary Arts Academy took home 20 gold medals, shattering last year’s chapter record of nine gold medals.

A total of 13 teams, 20 students total, from the the ACF-accredited program took home gold medals in Career Development Events (CDEs), competitive events offered to members with the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life necessary in families, communities and workplaces. Events Eastland’s teams participated in included Creative Cake Design, Food Innovations, Applied Mathematics for Culinary Management and Nutrition & Wellness.

“Breaking the old record felt, not just amazing from a competitive view, but was also a tremendous testament to our center’s vision of ‘Eastland Career Center, driven by student success,'” says program instructor Chef David Eichorn. “One of the key goals of The Culinary Arts Academy is for every student to participate in a competitive team event in addition to the program’s rigorous curriculum.”

“Sometimes trying new things can turn into something amazing,” says Kelsey Souders, Eastland FCCLA chapter president-elect (2018-19). “All you need is a little dedication and hard work.”

“Ohio FCCLA competition provides me with new opportunities and experiences,” says Sophia Adkins, double gold medal recipient in Product Development and Nutrition & Wellness. “Competition encourages me to push myself to be the best I can be and inspires me to find my limits and go beyond what I thought was possible.”

Click here to see more photos and a list of all the Eastland winners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email

More

Print

Reddit



LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest

