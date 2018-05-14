Young chefs: How would you cook this steak?

Western Regions Beef Council is hosting a Young Chefs Cook-Off, and it could be your ticket to the ACF National Convention & Show.

To enter, submit your original recipe using either flatiron steak or sirloin cap steak. Four ​finalists will be chosen, and each will receive complimentary full registration for Cook. Craft. Create. in New Orleans where they will compete to win the grand prize package: $500 in fresh beef, an immersion circulator for sous-vide cooking and a culinary knife kit.

Your dish should include a starch and vegetable. The winning dish will be judged on creativity, use of ingredients and the overall use of beef. The contest is open to young culinarians age 25 and under. To read all the rules and regulations, click here.

Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Four finalists will be selected and announced on Wednesday, June 20.

