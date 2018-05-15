Lorain County JVS dominates in Ohio competitions

Students from the Lorain County JVS Culinary Academy in Oberlin, Ohio participated in the state SkillsUSA competition on April 24 at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. CJ Howard, Culinary Arts; Olivia Coward, Commercial Baking; and Xavier Speckhart, Restaurant Services, won all three events and advance to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky on June 25-30.

Students from the Lorain County JVS Culinary Academy also participated in the state competition of Family Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) April 21 at the Columbus Culinary Institute in Columbus, and will be advancing to the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia June 28-July 3.

This is the second year in a row that Lorain County JVS students have won all three SkillsUSA events, and the ninth straight year they’ve won the FCCLA culinary team state competition.

The students are mentored by Timothy Michitsch, CEC, CCE, AAC; Maurina Driscoll, Hospitality Instructor; Alyssa Rose, Chef Instructor; and Chris Moore, Pastry Arts Instructor, all members of ACF Akron-Canton Area Cooks and Chefs Association.

