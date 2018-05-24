Cheese takes center stage in so many beloved dishes, it’s easy to forget the subtle, playful, balancing qualities it can provide — whether injecting umami into the background of a dish, or toying with our expectations about classic compositions, from soufflés to cacio e pepe to quesadillas. Aged Gruyere balances the sweet flavor of white chocolate and mango in the recipe below, which originally appeared in the May/June issue of The National Culinary Review.

Read more about the many qualities cheese can bring to a menu.

Recipe: White Chocolate Bonbons With Aged Gruyere Ganache

by Jérôme Landrieu, Chef, Cacao Barry, Chicago

Yield: about 50 bonbons

Toasted coconut base

26.5 g passion fruit puree

34.5 g granulated sugar

130 g desiccated coconut

METHOD: Simmer puree and sugar. Add desiccated coconut. Toast in oven at 248ºF for 20 minutes, mixing every 5 minutes. Reserve.

Almond coconut praline base

15.9 g water

55.8 g granulated sugar

16.7 g powdered glucose

19.1 g toasted coconut flakes

87.7 g toasted almonds

0.7 g vanilla bean

4 g milk powder 0%

METHOD: Make a brun caramel with water, sugar and glucose. Pour over coconut, almonds and vanilla bean. Grind with milk powder until praline texture. Set aside.

Coconut/Almond Crunchy

60 g Cacao Barry Zephyr 34% white chocolate

240 g Cacao Barry deodorized cocoa butter

100 g almond coconut praline base

1 g Cacao Barry pailleté feuilletine

1 g toasted coconut base

METHOD: Melt chocolate and cocoa butter. Add praline base. Crystallize. Add feuilletine and coconut base. Cast in 2-mm frame; let set. Cut 25-mm disks.

Mango Confit

65.3 g premium dried apricots

130.5 g mango puree

32.6 g passion fruit puree

9.8 g granulated sugar

9.8 g sorbitol powder

2 g pectin NH

METHOD: Dice apricots. Add mango and passion fruit purees. Let soak overnight. Following day, blend mix; add dry ingredients. Simmer mixture. Chill. Cast in half-sphere silicone molds with 19-mm cavity. Freeze.

Aged Swiss Gruyere Cheese Ganache

166 g cream 36%

15 g powdered sorbitol

65 g aged Gruyere cheese

185 g Cacao Barry Zephyr 34% white chocolate

12 g butter

5 g Cacao Barry deodorized cocoa butter

METHOD: Combine cream, sorbitol and Gruyere. Heat mixture to 70ºC; pour over chocolate and butters. Make an emulsion. Chill to 28ºC. Cast.

Decor

Cacao Barry Zephyr 34% white chocolate, tempered

Yellow and white colored cocoa butter, tempered

To assemble:

1. Spray molds with colored cocoa butter according to photo or design of choice. Let set.

2. Make chocolate shells with Zephyr 34% white chocolate.

3. Pipe 2 g ganache in each cavity. Place half sphere of mango confit; top with another 1 g ganache.

4. Place disk of crunchy on top.

5. When ganache is set, seal with more Zephyr 34% white chocolate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email

More

Print

Reddit



LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest

