Recipe: White Chocolate Bonbons With Aged Gruyere Ganache
Yield: about 50 bonbons
Toasted coconut base
26.5 g passion fruit puree
34.5 g granulated sugar
130 g desiccated coconut
METHOD: Simmer puree and sugar. Add desiccated coconut. Toast in oven at 248ºF for 20 minutes, mixing every 5 minutes. Reserve.
Almond coconut praline base
15.9 g water
55.8 g granulated sugar
16.7 g powdered glucose
19.1 g toasted coconut flakes
87.7 g toasted almonds
0.7 g vanilla bean
4 g milk powder 0%
METHOD: Make a brun caramel with water, sugar and glucose. Pour over coconut, almonds and vanilla bean. Grind with milk powder until praline texture. Set aside.
Coconut/Almond Crunchy
60 g Cacao Barry Zephyr 34% white chocolate
240 g Cacao Barry deodorized cocoa butter
100 g almond coconut praline base
1 g Cacao Barry pailleté feuilletine
1 g toasted coconut base
METHOD: Melt chocolate and cocoa butter. Add praline base. Crystallize. Add feuilletine and coconut base. Cast in 2-mm frame; let set. Cut 25-mm disks.
Mango Confit
65.3 g premium dried apricots
130.5 g mango puree
32.6 g passion fruit puree
9.8 g granulated sugar
9.8 g sorbitol powder
2 g pectin NH
METHOD: Dice apricots. Add mango and passion fruit purees. Let soak overnight. Following day, blend mix; add dry ingredients. Simmer mixture. Chill. Cast in half-sphere silicone molds with 19-mm cavity. Freeze.
Aged Swiss Gruyere Cheese Ganache
166 g cream 36%
15 g powdered sorbitol
65 g aged Gruyere cheese
185 g Cacao Barry Zephyr 34% white chocolate
12 g butter
5 g Cacao Barry deodorized cocoa butter
METHOD: Combine cream, sorbitol and Gruyere. Heat mixture to 70ºC; pour over chocolate and butters. Make an emulsion. Chill to 28ºC. Cast.
Decor
Cacao Barry Zephyr 34% white chocolate, tempered
Yellow and white colored cocoa butter, tempered
To assemble:
1. Spray molds with colored cocoa butter according to photo or design of choice. Let set.
2. Make chocolate shells with Zephyr 34% white chocolate.
3. Pipe 2 g ganache in each cavity. Place half sphere of mango confit; top with another 1 g ganache.
4. Place disk of crunchy on top.
5. When ganache is set, seal with more Zephyr 34% white chocolate.