Add this staging experience to your resume ASAP

Certified Master Chefs® need you.

The inaugural ACF Certified Master Chef® Dine Around takes place during Cook. Craft. Create. ACF National Convention and Show. It’s a dinner which features a group of CMC®s — including Helmut Holzer, Daryl Shular, Joseph Leonardi, Shawn Loving, Jason Hall and Kevin Walker — preparing items like pan seared duck breast, beluga lentil and mushroom salad, summer corn puree with avocado crema, beef goulash with dumplings, BBQ pork cheek and honey thyme waffle with foie gras-cognac ice cream. They’ll also be sharing experiences, ideas and wisdom with attendees throughout the evening.

To do all this, they’re going to need some help. That’s where you come in.

Registered Convention attendees can sign up to stage during the event, and each CMC® will choose one professional and one student to assist him. It’s an opportunity work alongside one of the world’s just 67 Certified Master Chefs® — one of the most prestigious (and difficult to obtain) ACF chef certifications.

Sign up at this link to be considered. Register by June 29 at 4 p.m. EST, and if selected, you will be notified and contacted by one of the CMC®s by July 2.

And if you’re just interested in attending the CMC® Dine Around, it’s on Wednesday, July 18 and tickets are $125 a person. Add this event when you register online or email registration@acfchefs.net to add-on to your existing registration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email

More

Print

Reddit



LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pinterest

