What to do if you’re not going to Cook. Craft. Create. this year

We get it. There are tons of totally understandable reasons that might keep you from attending Cook. Craft. Create. ACF National Convention & Show this year. Whatever it was that kept you away from New Orleans, we’re here to help you manage your FOMO. Here are some ways to make sure you don’t miss all the action:

Follow us on Facebook. This is the number-one thing you can do to catch all the Convention action from afar, as the ACF Facebook page is the designated hub for everything our social media team will be sharing throughout the week. They’ll be streaming the keynote addresses and competitions on Facebook Live, posting pics and videos and updating our Facebook Story all day, every day. Make sure you check our page each morning for the live-streaming schedule and tune in throughout the day.

Every morning starting Monday, we'll send out an email to members recapping the previous day's events. The email will include a short video with photos and clips so you can see what everybody was wearing and eating, hear choice quotes from important speakers and pick out your friends' faces. You'll also be able to watch the video on our YouTube Channel.

Follow ACF on other social media networks, too. Our favorite pictures will go up on Instagram and the most newsworthy bites will go to Twitter and LinkedIn. Every evening we'll post a few choice photos from the day on all networks, too.

Keep your eye on the hashtag #ACFinNOLA across all social media channels. We hope to see some great photos and commentary from attendees! (If you're reading this and you're attending Convention, add that tag to all your posts!)

Sign up to receive The Culinary Insider, our bi-weekly email newsletter. It hits inboxes on the Monday after Convention is over and will include the names and photos of all the award and competition winners.

Subscribe to The National Culinary Review. The next issue will have in-depth recaps of everything that went on during ACF's week in the Big Easy. If you're a member, you already have a digital subscription, and print subscriptions are also available.

