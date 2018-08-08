The 2019 ACF award season is already upon us

Dream of becoming Chef of the Year or winning the Student Team competition? It’s time to submit your application to compete.
The honor of an American Culinary Federation (ACF) award proves skill, knowledge and professionalism in the culinary industry and can further your recognition as a qualified chef. Below are descriptions and links to apply for each of the ACF’s national awards. Deadline for all awards applications is September 30, with the exception of Student Team, which is September 14. Good luck!
The Chef of the Year award recognizes an outstanding culinarian who works and cooks in a full-service dining facility. This person has demonstrated the highest standard of culinary skills, advanced the cuisine of America and given back to the profession through the development of students and apprentices.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/6gqz3m
Deadline to apply: September 30
Pastry Chef of the Year
co-sponsored by Plugrá European Style Butter and CÉMOI Chocolate
The ACF Pastry Chef of the Year aware recognizes a pastry chef who has displayed passion for the craft, has an accomplished reputation in the pastry field and has given back to the profession through the education of others by sharing skills and knowledge.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/bgqwyl
Deadline to apply: September 30
Student Chef of the Year
Sponsored by Libbey
The ACF Student Chef of the Year award recognizes an up-and-coming student who possesses a high degree of professionalism, culinary skill and passion for the culinary arts.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/3gqxs7
Deadline to apply: September 30
Participating in the student team competition is a fun way to put the skills you’ve learned in the classroom to the test. As a team competitor you demonstrate dedication and experience in the culinary industry. Participation is an instant resume builder.
Intent to compete form: http://www.cvent.com/d/pgqr3q
Deadline to apply: September 14
The ACF Chef Educator of the Year award pays tribute to an active culinary educator whose knowledge, skills, expertise, guidance and direction have enhanced the image of the professional chef and who, by example, has given leadership, guidance and direction to students seeking a career in the culinary profession. This person demonstrates the ability to help students define and develop their careers by using their skills and abilities to provide a strong foundation for their future success.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/zgqd75
Deadline to apply: September 30
Dr. L.J. Minor Chef Professionalism Award
sponsored by Minor’s®
• To recognize an ACF chef who best exemplifies the highest standard of professionalism in today’s kitchen, through certification, continuing education and training, culinary competitions, development of young culinarians and community involvement.
• To honor active, working chefs who run the day-to-day operations of a full-service dining facility and supervise its kitchen brigade.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/dgqdmg
Deadline to apply: September 30
Hermann G. Rusch Chef’s Achievement Award
The Hermann G. Rusch Chef’s Achievement Award honors chefs who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to both ACF and the culinary profession. Such chefs, through their involvement with and contributions to ACF and our craft, have advanced the culinary profession and ensured the enrichment of students, our members and those in our profession.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/3gqdk3
Deadline to apply: September 30
The Chapter Achievement Award honors chapters that strive for the highest level of excellence in all areas of chapter life, serving their members and their communities as well as supporting ACF’s programs.
Application: http://www.cvent.com/d/0gqdj7
Deadline to apply: September 30